White Lake Water Festival brings sun and sounds

WHITE LAKE — The 41st annual White Lake Water Festival opened Friday.

The melodies of Soul on the Beach entertained at Goldston’s Beach and a classic car cruise offered the best of day’s long ago.

Today, the festival goes into full gear.

A parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Camp Clearwater and goes to the Scotchman. A car show opens at the same time at White Lake Christian Camp, and there will be vendors, kids rides and clowns all day.

Barbecue plates are available for sale at the White Lake Fire Department.

The music lineup begins at 11:30 a.m. and includes Daire Barefoot, Southern Touch Band and The Pink Slips before the evening’s main attraction, Spare Change. They’ll take the stage at 9 p.m.

There are professional wrestling shows and the Gold Medal Shows BMX Stunt Show periodically throughout the day.

Susan Guy and Katherine Martin, seated, relax enjoying music while the twins, Anne-Carlyle and Ivey, enjoy ice cream cones. Their family has enjoyed the lake for many years.

In her cute mermaid bathing suit, Peyton Grimsley took a break from swimming to have a sweet treat with her pop, Chalmers Wilkins.

Phil Campbell waits patiently as his wife Bonnie escorts her two great grandchildren, holding the hand of Finlay and watching Wyatt Judy. Bonnie said that she spends lots of time with her family at the lake and has a beach house there.

Beautiful weather greeted everyone outside listening to Soul on the Beach.

