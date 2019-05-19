White Lake Water Festival a hot hit

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Stunt riders took out BMX bikes for some high flying fun. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Clowns waved to the crowd during the parade Saturday morning. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Candy was tossed to the crowd by kids from Clearwater Chapel. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Daijah Davis took a turn ringing the bell and winning a prize. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The VFW showed their support in the parade. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Patsy Carso (left) has a place at White Lake and invited her friend Vicki Johnson to come for her first Water Festival. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Wrestlers Stone and Wild Child tore it up and gave the gathered crowd an entertaining show. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Jayce Melvin went for a ride on a bug. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Spare Change closed out the night with a hopping crowd. - -

WHITE LAKE — The lake has been hive of activity over the weekend, with visitors and locals coming together to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season in the 41st year of the White Lake Water Festival.

Vicki Johnson said this was her first time coming to the festival.

“I came to visit friends,” she said. “The parade was very nice.”

The parade had everything from pageant queens to plucky clowns.

“I am looking forward to going down and seeing what the vendors have,” she said.

Vendors filled the parking lot adjacent to Goldston’s Beach, with something to temp just about everyone. Bows, games, beautiful clothes and jewelry were out on display to be perused.

“My friend, she has a place out here,” Johnson said, pointing to her friend Patsy Carson.

The Charleston, South Carolina, resident is also a veteran, and for her the most important a memorable moment from the parade was seeing the VFW float go by.

She’s been to the lake a few times before, and is planning on coming down to the festival again.

“I have a place over in Carolina Bay and I have been coming here a long time,” said Carson. “I thoroughly enjoy the water festival.”

Friday night antique cars were out on display and music was there for everyone’s enjoyment with both continuing into Saturday and throughout the weekend.

“I like to see the vendors and enjoy the parade and all the activities that are going on,” Carson said.

“I enjoy seeing the people.”

People were everywhere and the hotels all had signs with “No vacancy.” If they weren’t getting ice cream or stopping in to see the activities, they were taking advantage of the water and enjoying soaking up the sun.

Carson is also the mayor of Erwin, and she gets a good feeling seeing all the folks milling around.

“When I come to something like this and I see people coming out and supporting, it makes me feel really good,” she said. “Sometimes we do things and people don’t come out and support. It’s a lot of work to put something like this on.”

Barbecue and chicken plates were for sale at the fire department and it was packed.

Kids had the chance to watch the BMX bike teams do stunts in the hot sun, with spectators watching them as well as professional wrestling shows.

Daire Barefoot, Southern Torch Band and The Pink Slips provided the afternoon music prior to Saturday night’s main feature, Spare Change.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

