Bladen County election board approves canvass of special election

ELIZABETHTOWN — No issues were found and the Bladen County Board of Elections gave approval to the canvass report for the May 14 special election Friday morning.

The board was to reconvene at 1 p.m. for a recount of the District 3 commissioner race. In that race, the unofficial totals showed Russell Priest defeating Wayne Edge, 676-672.

The canvass process took about 15 minutes. The board meeting continued past noon with a discussion on voter intimidation.

Allen Johnson, lawyer for the county, shared with the board a packet of information on state laws. The board had asked him for the information at its last meeting.

The board was in agreement to be more proactive to curb activities that, they said, have left county citizens with little to no faith in the process.

Valeria McKoy, the interim director for the county, said a meeting is planned July 18 at Bladen Community College that will give voters information about the new voter ID law. The board is considering adding on some information with regard to voter intimidation laws.

State board representatives would likely attend the community meeting at the college, said Veronica DeGraffenreid, a member of the state staff who has been regularly attending the board meetings.

Johnson also recommended the board meet with the assistant district attorney and law enforcement ahead of the fall election.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

