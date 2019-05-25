ELIZABETHTOWN — One of two suspects accused of taking a car, purse and cellphone at gunpoint from a Bladen County school bus driver before dawn May 20 was jailed Friday afternoon.

Michael Darrell Smith, known to many as Pooh Daddy, was captured by U.S. marshals. Smith, 33, of 279 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, is accused of the armed robbery with a yet-to-be-identified woman alongside.

“I wish to thank all the law enforcement agencies that have helped on this case,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a news release. “This was a group effort and we could not have brought this man to justice without the help of Elizabethtown Police Department, Cumberland and Robeson County Sheriff’s Offices, North Carolina Department of Corrections and the U.S. marshals. So many times this type of cooperation between agencies is what it takes to bring criminals to justice.”

Lawmen said the two suspects went to Elizabethtown Middle School that Monday morning. When the bus driver arrived, the two suspects were there and said their car was out of gas at the ramp for the U.S. 701 intersection with N.C. 87. The driver declined to help, leading to her car and belongings being taken.

She drove her bus to the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.

Marshals were given information by the Bladen lawmen, and eventually tracked him to a relative’s home in Cumberland County.

He’s jailed on a probation violation, a felony as an absconder. Other charges he’s facing, a news release said, are second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.