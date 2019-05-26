DUBLIN — The largest graduating class of the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy marched across the stage Saturday morning at Bladen Community College.

The group of 20 graduates almost doubled the number of alumni out of the school, bringing the total to 42.

Cadet 1st Lt. Sincere Gray shared some memorable moments for each of the students in the school, drawing many laughs and encouraging his peers.

Gray was among the first corps of cadets at the academy.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for taking the time out to celebrate this senior class,” he said. “To the upcoming seniors, there are those that lead and those that follow, so make your decision wisely.”

Silly chases, impromptu concerts, dance sessions and the camaraderie of the Class of 2019, he said.

“I’ve always been an A and B student,” said Cadet 1st Lt. Kamiyah Lacewell, the class salutatorian. “I remember coming home to my momma with a 98 and crying,” she said, adding her mom reminded her that it was still an A-plus.

As a self-described overachiever, she said she felt a need to be great at what she was doing.

“One thing I can say is that I am grateful that I carried that mindset throughout school,” she said.

Valedictorian Joscelyn Coleman also addressed the crowd. The cadet major was also the captain of the drill team, and has had many commendations and won awards.

“To my little sister, stay compassionate and never let anyone else tell you what you can or cannot do,” she said.

She also had words for her fellow students, which she called her “crazy little family of 2019.”

“And the more you put up with now,” she said, “the better equipped you are to deal with your future hardships.”

The commencement speaker was Dr. Roy W. Berwick, and he reminded the students that it was important to remember who helped them get to where they are and to thank them.

Roses were passed out to each of the graduates and they were encouraged to give them to their families or whomever meant the most to them on getting where they are today.

“This is a special day and I am happy for you all,” he said.

Near the end of the ceremony, after awards and diplomas, the change of command took place.

“Our first captain for the next school year won by one-tenth of a point,” said Carl Lloyd, the commandant. “That tells me we are going to have a great corps.”

The first captain for the seventh corps of cadets is Tristan Bray.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cadet Cpt. Tristan Bray (far right) came on board to replace Cadet Maj. Joscelyn Coleman (center) in the change of command ceremony with Headmaster Roland McKoy. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brown1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cadet Maj. Joscelyn Coleman spoke as the first captain and valedictorian. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brown2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cadet 1st Lt. Kamiyah Lacewell delivered the salutatorian address. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brown3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Roses were passed out to each of the graduates and they were encouraged to give them to their families or whomever meant the most to them on getting where they are today. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brown4.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The graduates were lined up at the front. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_BrownGroup.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Hats were tossed in jubilation for the graduating class of 2019. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Brown5.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

