History recognized through heartfelt tenacity

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Training School has finally received recognition on the National Register of Historic Places. The school was built in 1928, and was later the Bladen Central High School.

“We think it might be the first black-owned facility in Bladen County to be recognized on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Dorothy McKoy, president of the Bladen County Training School-Bladen Central High School Alumni Association. “I am just so thankful. And we know that the Lord has been blessing these grounds. And as we stand here today and celebrate we thank God.”

McKoy continued with her praise.

“We want to thank our forefathers whose shoulders we are standing on,” she said. “And we thank you for your continued support and allegiance.”

McKoy also recognized Berline Graham as a former board of education member.

“We welcome each of you to celebrate this historical event,” said Minnie Price. Price is the president of the Bladen County Youth Focus Project, Inc.

“I got notice from the historical society that the Bladen County Training School had been listed on Sept. 11, 2018.”

Price said she wanted everyone to remember this is something good that came on Sept. 11.

“It’s a great day,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “And we appreciate Minnie Price, and we commend you for your work and your commitment to this community.

“I can’t say enough about the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.”

Brown was the first principal of the school and the first graduating class was in May 1931.

“Minnie Price came to me many years ago and said this was going to happen and that it would be a game changer in our community,” said Carl Loyd, the commandant of the academy. “And the academy is making an impact on the young boys and girls of this community, and giving them an opportunity for great things.”

That same community has continued historically to support the school, with members rallying together to get the only two buses for the school purchased.

Those two buses came from the Carver’s Creek and Whites Creek communities.

“I see the difference in the youth in our community,” Madden said. “And the academy is making that happen.”

Lloyd expressed gratitude to everyone supporting Paul R. Brown.

“About nine years ago I came home from Wisconsin, right after North Carolina changed the charter law, and I told my uncle I wanted to do a charter school,” he said.

His uncle asked him where.

“I said here,” Lloyd said.

“My uncle said, ‘Where here?’ I said Elizabethtown. He said, ‘Where here in Elizabethtown?’ We went down to his house, and I pointed up the hill and I said, right there. He said he knew who we needed to talk to.”

That’s when he met Price and McKoy for the first time.

“I told them and they kind of looked at each other,” Lloyd said. “I thought, if they don’t laugh me out of the place, this will be good.

“They said let’s sit down and talk. And the rest is history.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

