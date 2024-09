Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

June 3

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County Board of Equalization and Review, 5:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

June 4

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.

• White Lake Board of Commissionersl, 6 p.m., conference room at Town Hall. Budget discussion.

June 5

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

June 6

• Bladen County Committee of 100, 6 p.m., annual banquet, Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

June 7

• Bladen County commissioners, 9 a.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse. Budget discussion.

June 10

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council.

June 11

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Bladen County commissioners, 10 a.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse. Budget discussion.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Elections, 4:30, 301 S. Cypress St.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

June 12

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

June 13

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.

June 17

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

June 18

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 6:30 p.m., annual banquet, Lu Mil Vineyard.

June 19

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

June 20

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Sunset Jams, 6 p.m., Goldston’s Beach at White Lake. Pizazz Band.

June 25

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• Bladen Community College trustees, 6 p.m., Williams Administration Building.

June 26

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.