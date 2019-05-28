ELIZABETHTOWN — With two down and three scheduled, Bladen County commissioners are fully immersed in discussions for the upcoming budget year that begins July 1.

The government entity is one of several in the county with upcoming public hearings.

County commissioners will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m., June 7 at 9 a.m. and June 11 at 10 a.m. Each of the meetings are scheduled for the commissioners room of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 E. Broad St. The commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting June 3, during which time a public hearing on the budget is scheduled.

The proposed budget is available at bladeninfo.org, or by visiting the county manager’s office in the Administrative Building, 201 E. King St. in Elizabethtown.

Commissioners have met twice already in budget discussions outside of their regularly scheduled meetings.

In Elizabethtown, the proposed budget has been given to the Town Council and is available for public viewing at the office of the town clerk. A public hearing is set for June 3 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. Those wishing to speak should sign in ahead of the start of the meeting.

In White Lake, commissioners have received the budget proposal and it is available for public inspection at Town Hall. On June 4, commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall conference room to review it. There will be no public input at this meeting, but the meeting is open to the public. On June 11 at 7 p.m., the board meets in regular session and has scheduled a public hearing on the budget.

In Bladenboro, a public hearing is set for 7 p.m. on June 10 for public comment on the 2019-20 budget. The budget has been given to the commissioners and is available to the public at Town Hall.