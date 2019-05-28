DOT says more than 2,000 tons of debris being pulled from Cape Fear River at Elizabethtown

The 4.17 million pounds is just more than half the weight of the USS North Carolina, which checks in at 35,000 long tons. That’s 78.4 million pounds. - Cars in Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte weighed about 3,300 pounds. It would take more than 1,260 of them. - Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, swung a bat of 33.5 ounces most of his career. We’d need 199,164 of those for 4.17 million pounds. - Clemson’s national champion football team, according to its 2018 roster, weight 28,005 pounds. We’d need nearly 149 full teams to reach 4.17 million pounds. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The state Department of Transportation says 1,235 tons have been removed from the Cape Fear River and hauled away, with another estimated 850 tons staged on the bank waiting to be chipped and hauled away. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — What weighs 4.17 million pounds and costs $1.67 million to move?

Debris lodged against and around the supports of the U.S. 701 bridge into Elizabethtown. That’s the word from the state Department of Transportation, which says 1,235 tons have been removed from the Cape Fear River and hauled away, with another estimated 850 tons staged on the bank waiting to be chipped and hauled away.

The southbound span of the twin two-lane bridges was closed the week after Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14. The Cape Fear crested in Elizabethtown at 42.51 inches Sept. 21, its second-highest mark in history.

That day, a field of debris about the size of a baseball field extended west of the bridge.

Still to be done, also, is a $2.9 million project to repair the fender system. That’s expected to start in early July, when the construction moratorium for the Cape Fear River ends.

Crews are still working on the road shoulders near the bridges, work that couldn’t be done until the traffic was shifted back to normal sides.

But 4.17 million pounds? Here’s a few things to put that into context.

• The 4.17 million pounds is just more than half the weight of the USS North Carolina, which checks in at 35,000 long tons. That’s 78.4 million pounds.

• Cars in Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte weighed about 3,300 pounds. It would take more than 1,260 of them.

• Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, swung a bat of 33.5 ounces most of his career. We’d need 199,164 of those for 4.17 million pounds.

• Clemson’s national champion football team, according to its 2018 roster, weight 28,005 pounds. We’d need nearly 149 full teams to reach 4.17 million pounds.

Tons of debris coming out of Cape Fear River

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

