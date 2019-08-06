ELIZABETHTOWN — Efforts to clean up abandoned vehicles is continuing, with over 60 already being identified.

“Homeowners and residents can donate abandoned vehicles,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “The town will dispose of them for the owners.”

There is also a release form in place to allow owners to make clear their intentions. It also explains the town’s place in this process, including guidelines and liability.

“The town sent Cameron West out into the field to identify the vehicles,” Madden said.

West is the code enforcement officer. Vehicles have been identified in both the city limits and in the extended town jurisdiction.

“I have identified close to 65 properties that have junk vehicles sitting out, and that’s not just one vehicle,” said West. “That’s multiple different vehicles sitting out there.

“It’s definitely going to be a team process between us and the towing companies and everyone else.”

Three towing companies are slated to be used, with a rotation process being implemented after further discussions with the town and the towing companies. Ace Wrecker, T&T Towing and City Towing are meeting to discuss the plan this week.

“With multiple companies we will be able to send them out quicker and… that way they will have more space,” West said.

This will spread them out all over the respective towing companies’ yards.

“They have to have written authorization from the police chief, correct?” asked Howell Clark. “They are doing it at no cost to the town, right?”

Madden answered both affirmatively, adding that there would be no liability to the town.

A contract was marked for approval with TMobile so that the company could update their equipment on a tower.

“There won’t be much difference than what’s there now,” said Assistant Town Manager Pat DeVane. “It will only be about 2 feet taller.”

DeVane also mentioned that the town is continuing to work on negotiations with Verizon about putting their equipment up on the tower as well.

Multiple projects are continuing to draw to a close at the beginning of this month, and the town is holding high hopes that only a few will remain in the lineup. One of those includes the cleanup of Tory Hole Park by a contractor with the state Department of Transportation.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Code Enforcement Officer Cameron West explains the newest developments with the junk vehicle program. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_west.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal