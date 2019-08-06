ELIZABETHTOWN — Cats are aplenty, and as such, the Bladen County Animal Control/Shelter is making easier for adoptions.

Effective immediately and running through the end of August, adoption fees on cats are being waived. Prospective owners will only need to pay the $15 vaccination fees.

The shelter, in a release, said, “We hope that waiving the adoption fee will help more cats find a loving home.”

Questions can be directed to 910-862-6918.

The shelter, at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown, is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.