CLARKTON — Members affiliated with Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball came before the board Tuesday night to give an explanation of their accounting as well as request an increase in the donation from the town.

Mayor Authur Whedbee said the town would consider the request, but explained the fiscal year has started and the budget is in place without an increase.

In making his pitch, Frankie Burney thanked the town for all it has done. Burney is the District 2 director, and acknowledged his group had made requests in the past.

He had much praise for the community as well, which has helped with pulling everything together.

“We have had an abundance of help from the town, and we appreciate all of it,” Burney said. “We understand that we needed an audit. I guess to find out where the money is going, but we have never had to do that before.

“You give us $2,500 a year and we used to get $5,000. It was my understanding that we got cut back because we hired a new police chief. The police chief is gone be we didn’t get our extra money back. I can tell you we don’t do any miraculous bookkeeping, and that it costs about $15,000 a year to run this program.”

He expressed concerns that they could not afford an accountant to do an audit, and as such he brought bank statements and a breakdown of the utility bills.

“It’s costing us over $5,000 a year just for the field lights,” he said. “I promise you they are not unnecessarily ran. And if the town just wants to put the money on the account at Duke Energy that’s perfectly fine. We don’t have to get the money.

“What I would like to see is the town help us even more and pick up that light bill.”

The lights were used when installed and are more than 21 years old. Burney also said that perhaps with time they could get some grants to allow them to replace the old lights with newer ones, possibly cutting the expenses in half.

“We can consider raising it back up next year,” Whedbee said. “Unfortunately we have already made our budget for this year.”

Frankie Burney came before the board with hopes to eventually get the town back to donating $5,000 to the Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball program.

