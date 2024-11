ELIZABETHTOWN — Guest speakers for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club on Wednesday were Mary Caitlin Campbell and Cameron Hatcher of Health Works Fitness Center.

Hatcher is the director and a personal trainer; Campbell is also a personal trainer. They shared with the group the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, some information on the facility, and gave a plug for Bladen Community College.

Cameron Hatcher
Mary Caitlin Campbell