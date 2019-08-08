Boat ramp restoration nears completion

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal With debris cleared from the work site, the boat ramp below the U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown is beginning to take shape. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hoping to reopen the boat ramp adjacentn to Tory Hole Park by September.

The contractor has cleared the site of the thousands of tons debris pulled from the Cape Fear River. The state Department of Transportation is now doing pavement repairs, and is hopeful to be done with their part of the $1.67 million project by Aug. 24.

At that point, the area would be on the timeline of the N.C. Fish and Wildlife Commission, said DOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale.

Gary Gardner, section chief of engineering for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said the contractor is moving materials off the site this week.

“Next week will be spent cleaning the area up,” Gardner wrote in a Thursday email to the Bladen Journal. “Once the area is clear, NCDOT has a paving contractor lined up to make repairs to any damages in the parking lot. Our staff is scheduled to do an inspection later next week.

“Once that is complete, we still have to install our dock to replace the one that was damaged last year in the hurricane. We hope to have the site back open by September assuming the damage repairs from the work are minimal.”

The area was flooded and closed last fall after Hurricane Florence dumped 35.93 inches of rain on Elizabethtown and the Cape Fear River flooded. The storm came ashore on the morning of Sept. 14, and the river crested the following week. By that Thursday, seven days after the storm made landfall, debris the size of a baseball field appeared on the river’s surface.

Eventually, the field on the surface diminished.

Intercoastal Marine, of Castle Hayne, has the contract for the project. It also has the $2.9 million project to do the fender system, which is the safe guards around the bridges.

Work on the fender system, which does not require closure of the boat ramp area, will begin after the DOT is done with the repairs on land. This repair work will not cause lane closures for the U.S. 701 bridge traffic, Barksdale said.

Tory Hole Park reopened to the public in June. It is not a part of the boat ramp area; the same entrance is used for each Elizabethtown amenity.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

With debris cleared from the work site, the boat ramp below the U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown is beginning to take shape. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_boat-ramp-080919.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

With debris cleared from the work site, the boat ramp below the U.S. 701 bridge in Elizabethtown is beginning to take shape.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.