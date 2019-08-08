ELIZABETHTOWN — An informational meeting is Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. to change the designation of game land in Bladen Lakes State Forest.

The 72 acres is proposed to change from restricted firearms zone to archery zone. This is near the intersection of Sweet Home Church and Bladen Lakes School roads.

The meeting is at Jones Lake State Park office, 4117 N.C. 242 outside of Elizabethtown.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting the meeting. Representatives will explain the need for the change, and take comments on the proposal.

The commission will present the project and the public comments to the Wildlife Commissioners for their consideration at a future business meeting.