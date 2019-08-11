FAYETTEVILLE — Groundwater monitoring wells are being installed by Chemours, a news release from the company says.

The move is part of a consent order the chemical company on the Bladen and Cumberland county line has with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Cape Fear River Watch.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday and last about a month. Geosyntec and its subcontractors will make installations in public right-of-way areas in Bladen, Robeson and Cumberland counties. Sites were chosen to limit disturbances to area residents, the release said.

Additionally, the release said Chemours was sampling area wells and installing water filtration systems using Parsons and its subcontractors. This is also in compliance with the consent order implementaiton activities.

Residents can identify Parsons personnel by their safety vests and identification bades with the name Parsons on it, and vehicles with the company logo.

To verify working locations or identities related to Geosyntec or Parsons, call 910-678-1101.