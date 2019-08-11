DUBLIN — The town of Dublin held the first of their meetings for the month in early August.

”We had a guest Mrs. Cathy Gantz the coordinator for the Opioid Task Force for Bladen County,” Town Clerk Ashley Matthews said. “She came to the meeting to see if the town had a location where they could have a forum.”

Matthews said that the goal was to share the information for both the Dublin and Tar Heel communities. The Fire Department will host the community discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The board also approved Singletary’s Landscaping to do some flat walling throughout the town, and they agreed to take money from the general fund fund balance to cover the difference in the cost for the repairs for the community building.

The goal is to bring it up to code after the damages from Hurricane Florence.

The board also approved multiple budget amendments. The next town meeting will be Aug. 19.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal