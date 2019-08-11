FAYETTEVILLE — Parts for Chemours’ thermal oxidizer have been brought in over the last couple of weeks, with the final assembly of the machinery expected to happen either this week or next.

“We are in in the process of bringing in the parts,” said Lisa Randall, a spokeswoman for Chemours.

Randall explained that in order to comply with the court order that has been put into place Chemours has been having a company work on creating the thermal oxidizer offsite, with the plan to put it completely together on site.

“They will put it together here, and we are hoping to have it ready soon,” she said.

The expectation is that it will be installed by the end of next week, and that the last few parts have been brought in on trucks.

Per the consent order the thermal oxidizer is supposed to be in place and operational by Dec. 31 of this year. The machinery is designed to remove contaminants from the air.

Last September, Chemours unveiled plans for the site of the $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower. Chemours is off N.C. 87 in Bladen County, along the Cumberland County line.

“We’re going to take emissions control to a level that wasn’t around even just a few years ago,” plant manager Brian Long told a visiting group in September.

The project includes an additional investment of $25 million for ongoing work until the thermolysis and water treatment is online, which Long estimated at the time — before Hurricane Florence — to be in 2020.

Chemours has been under the microscope regionally since June 2017, when the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington reported GenX was being discharged into the Cape Fear River. The river supplies drinking water to some municipalities downstream, including Wilmington.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging, nonstick coatings and firefighting foam. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The effects of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

GenX is considered the safer alternative to C8, a compound the company no longer makes. DuPont, of which Chemours is a spin-off company, paid an EPA fine of $16.5 million for failing to report C8’s substantial risk to human health and settled a class-action lawsuit involving water contamination in the Ohio River Valley by paying out more than $670 million.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

The $75 million facility being built by Chemours will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_chemours-012219.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

The $75 million facility being built by Chemours will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal