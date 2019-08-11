CLARKTON — Watermelons weighing 65 and 60 pounds were recently pulled from a patch at Farmer Union, tended by Renetta and John Cromartie.

Diana Epps, Emily Mitchell and youngsters Javonta Davis and Alisha Davis picked the 65-pounder. Taylor and Tyler Leach picked the 60-pound watermelon.

Contributed photo

Diana Epps (left rear) and Emily Mitchell are with youngsters Javonta Davis (left) and Alisha Davis (right) after picking a 65-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_watermelon-2-080919.jpg Contributed photo

Diana Epps (left rear) and Emily Mitchell are with youngsters Javonta Davis (left) and Alisha Davis (right) after picking a 65-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton. Contributed photo

Taylor and Tyler Leach picked a 60-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_watermelon-1-080919.jpg Contributed photo

Taylor and Tyler Leach picked a 60-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton.