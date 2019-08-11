CLARKTON — Watermelons weighing 65 and 60 pounds were recently pulled from a patch at Farmer Union, tended by Renetta and John Cromartie.
Diana Epps, Emily Mitchell and youngsters Javonta Davis and Alisha Davis picked the 65-pounder. Taylor and Tyler Leach picked the 60-pound watermelon.
Contributed photo
Diana Epps (left rear) and Emily Mitchell are with youngsters Javonta Davis (left) and Alisha Davis (right) after picking a 65-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton.
Diana Epps (left rear) and Emily Mitchell are with youngsters Javonta Davis (left) and Alisha Davis (right) after picking a 65-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton.
Contributed photo
Taylor and Tyler Leach picked a 60-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton.
Taylor and Tyler Leach picked a 60-pound watermelon from a patch farmed by Renetta and John Cromartie of Farmer Union in Clarkton.