ELIZABETHTOWN — The Made in the Shade Car show had its best year yet, with hundreds coming out throughout the day to see all the vehicles.

Wayne Dove, the main organizer of the event this year, said that he had wanted to get around 250 entries for the 21st car show.

“We had 220 entries,” said Chris McDaniel, a member of the Classic Cruisers Car Club, who was out helping with the event.

He also worked as part of the judging as well.

Chad Locklear came out to see the cars and enjoy the camaraderie and the good time.

“You get to meet different people and you learn a lot of things and look at a lot of good cars,” he said.

Locklear said his crowning moment in his restoration and projects is the pride that he feels when it is done, in that final product.

For Scottie King, it’s about showing what has been done to the cars, and the cars of the past.

“This is my third year coming out here,” he said. “It’s about me and my good friends coming together and doing work to a car, and seeing the final results.”

King’s best advice for someone who’s new to the idea of car restoration is do your homework. Some cars are more expensive to restore than others, and make to see how much the parts are going to cost. King’s been doing this for five years from the ground up, and he had done it when he was younger as well.

“I like photography and classic and neat cars,” Yvonne Smith said. “I think they are cool.”

She came from Chesapeake, Virginia, and was staying in the area.

“I like coming out to car shows, and looking at old American cars as a testament to American ingenuity,” said Donnie Smith. “I like newer imports and older American cars. It’s nice to see them all. You don’t get to see this many old cars and new cars in the same spot.”

McDaniel described an environment where great stories are between the fenders, fellowship abounds and the community comes together in support.

“Everybody has a different style on how they want their car done, and what it looks like,” he said. “It might not be what you like, but it’s what they like. It’s seeing everybody, and their personality, in their vehicle and their personality match their vehicle, and what they are like. It’s interesting to see the back stories that come with a lot of things.”

Many of the vehicles were family projects.

“Sometimes it’s a matter of they have wanted one since they were kids, and they did it a particular way,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes it’s inherited vehicles from brothers and grandpas and different things. There’s a lot of history and backstories. It’s real interesting to hear.”

Yvonnne Smith stopped to take pictures of classics throughout the humid afternoon. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cars where lined up, with all types on display. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Chad Locklear, owner of this beauty, came out to see the cars and enjoy the camaraderie and the good time. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Exhibited cars ranged from old and classic to contemporary and sassy. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

For those more interested on the inside, cars were set up with the hoods open for a mechanical view. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Over 200 cars were entered into the show. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Commemorative signs were in front of some vehicles. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

This car was set up as a tribute to the military. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The trophies were lined up for the winners. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cars were lined up rows and rows deep.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal