ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County students have begun heading back to school, with the public schools set to begin Aug. 26, and in support of them the annual Back 2 School Blast is being held at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, families will be able to come out and participate in a variety of activities.

“We are giving out over 500 book bags,” said Sondra Guyton. “Each child will get a ticket, and they will come in five families at a time.”

Inside the bags are all kinds of school supplies, all with the idea to help lower the burden for parents in the area.

The Elizabethtown Rotary Club has been collecting polo shirts and shorts for a uniforms as well.

“This Saturday we collected $170 in front of Walmart,” said Billie Hall.

Hall and Guyton each said they really appreciate the community and the fact that everyone has stepped up to help with the drive.

“Bladen Community College will have people there to share information about the school and the early college,” said Guyton.

There will also be people out demonstrating how to do compression CPR.

“There are dummies that they use that light up when you get it right,” she said, adding that is always a big hit with the kids.

The Bladen County Health Department will be out with information along with representatives from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will be out making identification cards,” she said. “Elizabethtown Police Department will also have a table so citizens can get signed up for Code Red.”

Other groups will provide information on mental health services, hurricane relief, sports, recreation sign-ups and more.

“We will have tables from Monarch, Keep Bladen Beautiful, the Peanut Festival, Telamon, and the 4-H Extension office,” Guyton said.

There will also be haircuts given to kids that need them.

“We have had a lot of church and community support,” she said.

The uniform items will be first come and first served, with people being able to bring in what they have and exchange items as well.

Contributed photo

Patrick Bernicki, Billie Hall, Sondra Guyton and Tracy Smith (from left) spent Sunday afternoon sorting though the donations for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club that will be distributed Saturday at the Back 2 School Blast. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_polos.jpeg Contributed photo

Patrick Bernicki, Billie Hall, Sondra Guyton and Tracy Smith (from left) spent Sunday afternoon sorting though the donations for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club that will be distributed Saturday at the Back 2 School Blast.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal