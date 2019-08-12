ELIZABETHTOWN — Dan McCready, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in a special election Sept. 10, came to Elizabethtown on Saturday as part of an education tour.

McCready stopped at his campaign office on Poplar Street to meet with voters. He was in Laurinburg on Friday, and later Saturday went to Fairmont and Pembroke.

McCready is in a four-way race for North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District seat with Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, the Green Party’s Allen Smith and the Libertarian Party’s Jeff Scott. All are from the Charlotte area. The Ninth District stretches from an eastern portion of Mecklenburg County to a southern portion of Cumberland County and northern portion of Bladen County, with all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties included.

Contributed photo

Dan McCready, Democratic candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, was in Elizabethtown on Saturday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_dan-mccready-stump-081319.jpeg Contributed photo

Dan McCready, Democratic candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, was in Elizabethtown on Saturday.