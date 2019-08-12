DUBLIN — Another school is back in session.

Bladen Early College High School ended summer break and returned on Monday. Orientation was a part of the first day.

The school is on the campus of Bladen Community College.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Freshmen gathered to listen to a presentation by Chris Carroll (standing, at right) for orientation at Bladen Early College High School. Principal Rodney Smith (standing, at left) watched as Carroll and Elizabeth Sanders spoke to the students.