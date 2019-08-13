District 9: Plans in place for Sept. 10 special election

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Board of Elections, meeting Tuesday for the first time this year at full strength, has approved poll workers and sites for the Sept. 10 special election.

Michael Aycock was formally introduced at the beginning of the meeting.

The special election is for North Carolina’s seat from the Ninth Congressional District to the U.S. House of Representatives. It is a four-way race: Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop, Democrat Dan McCready, Allen Smith of the Green Party and Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party.

All are from the Charlotte area. The seat was formerly held by Robert Pittenger, also of the Charlotte area, and has been vacant since Congress convened in January.

The district stretches from an eastern portion of Mecklenburg County to a southern portion of Cumberland County and northern portion of Bladen County, with all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties included.

The election is necessary because last November’s race was not verified by the state Board of Elections. The board in February heard evidence of ballot fraud and testimony that the Rev. Mark Harris, the Republican candidate, ignored warning signs about McCrae Dowless.

Dowless was considered the architect of a ballot harvesting scheme. He and 10 others have since been criminally charged in an investigation that remains ongoing; there have been no convictions. That hearing ended with Harris saying he, too, had doubt about the election.

Then-chairman of the state board Bob Cordle, at the conclusion of the hearing, cited “the corruption, the absolute mess with the absentee ballots.”

Both major political parties are planning to have attorneys present at each voting site in Bladen and Robeson counties. It is unclear if they will be present at other voting sites throughout the district.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Bladen board did not make any changes to the workers proposed or the polling places.

In an update from the interim director of the county board staff, Valeria McKoy, the board agreed to proposed dates for absentee and early voting for the November municipal elections. Only Bladenboro, Clarkton and Elizabethtown will be participating; all others opted out.

The early voting site for all three will be at the Board of Elections office at 301 S. Cypress St. Voters will be able to vote on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

In the final agenda item, a lengthy discussion originating from a question from county commissioner Michael Cogdell centered on possible incidents at the voting sites, and whether rules would be posted at each site. Board members, collectively, answered several questions about the rules before adjournment.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

