Positions tied to Title I held up by stalled state budget

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Julie Brawley (right) and her son, William McMillan, came before the board and presented information about a claim that there was a disconnect in communication regarding short-term disability and leave. She also stated, in a letter she passed to the board, that her disability form was refused. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Anthony Hinson shared information with the Bladen County Board of Education about the Title I program. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Multiple concerns came before the county’s Board of Education on Monday night, both of an individual and community nature.

Anthony Hinson came before the board to share information and answer questions about the Title I plan. Title I is the largest federal education program, and is designed to help with funding to provide higher quality education.

“We had some money carry over from last year,” he said. “Some of that is an inability to find teachers. We had a lot of substitutes.”

He also explained that he could not give them exact numbers because of the lack of the state budget.

“When that is complete I will let you know exactly what the salary is per person,” he said.

The money comes in a per pupil allotment. He finds out how many students are in the school, and how many are eligible, and uses a formula to determine the amount allocated for the school.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said he had heard it may be as late as December before that information is available, but that he’s never seen it go past October.

Discussion was also brought forth regarding the online learning programs for the schools, and there will have to be some changes made in regards to what programs are being used, per some state requirements. Concerns were also mentioned about students not getting flagged early enough in their school careers so they could get services early.

The request to draw down the lottery funding for the Elizabethtown Primary parking area project was also approved.

“The other projects we have going on are going along well,” said Valerie Newton, the school system’s program coordinator, in an interview after the meeting. “The high school roofs are being worked on, and everything is moving along well.”

The maintenance director, Lou Nelon, has left and applications are being taken for his position.

Julie Brawley and her son, William McMillan, came before the board and presented information about a claim that there was a disconnect in communication regarding short-term disability and leave. She also stated, in a letter she passed to the board, that her disability form was refused.

“We will look into this,” Chairman Roger Carroll said. He said the superintendent will contact her, and for her to check back as well.

Hayes Petteway was also approved for reappointmen to the Bladen Community College trustees.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Julie Brawley (right) and her son, William McMillan, came before the board and presented information about a claim that there was a disconnect in communication regarding short-term disability and leave. She also stated, in a letter she passed to the board, that her disability form was refused. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Boe1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Julie Brawley (right) and her son, William McMillan, came before the board and presented information about a claim that there was a disconnect in communication regarding short-term disability and leave. She also stated, in a letter she passed to the board, that her disability form was refused. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Anthony Hinson shared information with the Bladen County Board of Education about the Title I program. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_boe3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Anthony Hinson shared information with the Bladen County Board of Education about the Title I program.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.