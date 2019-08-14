White Lake residents vocal for more action

WHITE LAKE — Town commissioners listened to an open forum of better than an hour Tuesday night, hearing questions and concerns about the residential resort community’s most valued asset.

The business of 15 items went smoothly in less than 20 minutes. Before the 90-minute evening was done, the board had heard from business owners, a lawyer and a couple of retired teachers among others.

Those addressed by Mayor Goldston Womble on behalf of the board went away with mixed reactions. Some were appreciative, having not been at earlier meetings and heard similar answers and explanations; others, including mayoral candidate Gray Marshburn, said the town has no plan for the future health and clarity of the lake and were dismissive of the work of Dr. Diane Lauritsen of Limnosciences/Envirochem.

She’s been among the professional researchers hired by the town when Womble said the state of North Carolina, which owns and is charged with oversight of the 1,200-acre body of lake water, failed to respond to problems that evolved six years ago. Lauritsen was in the audience Tuesday.

The lake is easily considered among Bladen County’s most valued assets, a tourist attraction and significant supplier to the county’s property tax base.

Marshburn, the second community member to address the board, said, “Basically you don’t have a plan, you don’t have a good plan.”

Turning toward the audience, he said, “They’ve known it’s this bad since 2013. We’re coming to this fight 47 months late. This lake is so sick; nobody is doing anything.”

He told the group of about two dozen-plus to come to his arcade on Labor Day “to hear a real plan” and then walked out before any response.

Womble said the town’s plan includes workshops with stakeholders, to include state entities, assessing the options moving forward. The action moves decided out of those meetings are expected to come with costs, some of which Lauritsen says could be quite high.

The research and actions to date, at a cost of at least three-quarters of a million dollars to the town just in the last 18 months, has helped establish baselines going forward that could be beneficial depending on choices made in funding opportunities such as grants or federal and state programs.

A couple of speakers said the town was settling for mediocrity in water clarity.

A number of answers from Womble and Lauritsen reminded the community of changing pH levels over the years. The term pH is a figure expressing the acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a logarithmic scale, on which 7 is neutral, lower values are more acid and higher values more alkaline. A higher pH in warm weather produces more algae on White Lake.

Research indicates that in eastern and southeastern North Carolina, the pH level in rainfall has steadily increased in recent years. In an April meeting to share results of more than a year of research, Dr. Chris Shank of the Bald Head Conservancy said pH in rainfall from the ocean hasn’t changed but that it can change regionally.

Lauritsen, at that same spring meeting, said there wouldn’t be a way to “to introduce a large volume of low pH water that will offset high pH rainfall that is coming in.”

Whereas the lake once had a pH at 5 or below, it is expected to remain at 6 or better in the future; July recordings in each of the last three years has been at or about 6.5.

Dr. Peter Zamora, of UNC Wilmington Earth and Ocean Sciences, told the April audience the amount of groundwater entering the lake was between 0.16 percent and 6.4 percent, meaning it is fed overwhelmingly by rainfall.

Tuesday night, as they have in several meetings since April, answers from Womble paraphrased those findings.

The White Lake Monitoring Report given to commissioners Tuesday, a document that includes data collected by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality in 2013 and 2017 and by Limnosciences in 2018 and 2019, said no hydrilla has been found. Hydrilla is an invasive nuisance plant.

Lauritsen said in April that low levels of the plant were found in 2017 and 2018. Tuesday’s report said, “While there is an abundance of a low-growing native plant (proliferating spikerush), no Hydrilla has been found.”

The report said pH levels are steady and in line with the past, sans July 2013 when an algae bloom caused a substantial increase. July rainfall measured 6 inches, pushing the calendar year total to 28 inches. That is on average for the area.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

