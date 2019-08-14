Sunset Jams finale is Thursday night at Goldston’s Beach

WHITE LAKE — Sunset Jams, the popular summer concert series in this residential resort community, will wrap up on Thursday night.

The series is a product of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The Hip Pocket Band will be featured in the finale.

Earlier this summer, the Pizazz Band came but was rained out in June and the Pink Slips performed in July.

The concert, sponsored by Southeastern Health and the chamber, is free and held at Goldston’s Beach. Music begins about 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

No coolers are allowed.

Gold sponsors of the series include the town of White Lake, Goldston’s Beach, First Source Staffing, Camp Clearwater, Smithfield, Duke Energy, Specialty Product Technologies and the Bladen Journal.

The series is also sponsored (silver level) by Adams Beverages and Campbell Oil/Minuteman Food Marts; and by (bronze level) White Lake Marine, McDuffie Pest Control, First Bank, CresCom Bank, B.W. Greene Properties, Lacy West Thomas Insurance, BladenOnline.com, Hilton Auction Realty, Regal Resort and The Venue, Bladen Builders, Carolyn’s Cozy Cabins and Sundeck Apartments.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

