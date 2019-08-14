AgYouth Leadership applications open

FAYETTEVILLE — Students excelling in the classroom and community can apply to the AgYouth Leadership Program of the Farm Credit Associations.

It is open to any senior student in good standing in high school, the Future Farmers of American or the 4-H program. The goals, a release says, are “to raise the profile of outstanding junior and senior FFA and 4-H leaders by recognizing their accomplishments; to recognize these winners in various association publications, social media, and Farm Credit Association of NC websites; to create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors.”

FFA advisors and 4-H leaders select students to submit applications for hte program. A committee reviews and selects recipients to be honored throughout the year. All are eligible for scholarships in May.

Applications should be completed online at farmcreditofnc.com before Sept. 30. Questions can be directed to agyouth@agfirst.com.

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit and Carolina Farm Credit. They are farmer-owned financial cooperatives with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Statesville, respectively.