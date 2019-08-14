Elizabetown Christian Academy first day

ELIZABETHTOWN — First grade was in session at Elizabethtown Christian Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

This was the first day of classes.

Less than a handful of schools in Bladen County are already in session. The main public school system resumes Aug. 26.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

