ELIZABETHTOWN — She admits seeing the obvious hasn’t always been easy.

Denise Priest grew up here, a 1994 graduate of East Bladen High School, and she’s called the region home forever. Four state parks less than 35 miles away?

Never realized it.

Now that she has, and life’s ebbs and flows have materialized a bit more, she’s on a mission. Multiple missions, really.

She operates a business with corresponding website called Cut the Crap Parenting. Through this, she supports parents, businesses and nonprofits in a number of capacities.

“I am starting to bring exposure to the amazing resources and opportunities right in our backyard,” she said one morning earlier this week while relaxing at Greene’s Pond.

That’s where she and her three children — 9-year-old Ella Caraway, 7-year-old Jay and 3-year-old Lenna — are parked in a 36-foot, 242-square-foot RV trailer. That’s another mission of sorts, but in line with “cutting the crap.” She and the family were in a 1,400-square-foot house, started to get a bigger house and instead went for half of what they had.

And then …

“I wanted a small space,” she says.

RV living, all the time, isn’t for everyone. But for Priest, it’s been the perfect fit.

The kids enjoy a room that sleeps three, including one bunk bed set, and their camper has indoor or outdoor pullout style cooking options. There’s a bath-and-a-half. She pulls it with a big pickup and has no trouble setting up camp by herself with the kids’ help. She admits a learning curve happens naturally, but welcomes gaining knowledge.

They choose campgrounds and park for weeks at a time. She homeschools the children, finding solace and comfort in the natural settings.

“If you don’t have a lot of stuff, and you open the door and say ‘Go play!’ they go,” she said. “Unplug, put the chargers away – we don’t do electronics.

“So, the idea kids are different? That’s crazy. We have not evolved that fast. It goes back to the parents, not the kids, what the parents are enabling the kids to do. That’s the hard piece, working with clients one on one.”

Priest’s business was born of her friends’ indirect support.

“I’ve always homeschooled my kids,” she said. “I didn’t want to throw them in day care and do the 9 to 5 thing.”

Her friends noticed her methods, and when their challenges arose they often turned to Priest. Usually, she had a suggestive answer. Eventually they encouraged her to see the business opportunity in her wisdom.

“I feel there’s a big gap in parenting, and some feel you have to rule with an iron rod and there’s no friendship, and some think you have to let the kids do what they want,” she said. “My opinion is we can teach children and guide them to be healthy adults, and we can do it in a kind way. Setting boundaries isn’t a bad thing, it’s our job.”

On this summer morning, Jay’s catching and releasing fish one after the other. Ella Carraway is happily immersed in a Taylor Swift book and Lenna has already brokered a banana before mom’s eggs were ready at breakfast. Their eyes are lit with excitement; their home is filled with love.

Priest envisions homeschooling her children as she has so far, getting them into nature through their living arrangements but also finding prepared settings in museums and state parks. It’s a “natural” way of learning, she says.

When asked about parenting, she gladly passes along answers and suggestions for others through various opportunities.

“I started a blog for our personal use, and friends saw it and encouraged me to write,” she says. “I resisted for a long time, but I’m seeing where, that’s where I can make a difference.

“Recently, people want to know the words to say. There’s tens of thousands of books on parenting, but they want to know what to say right now — cut the crap.”

In addition to the website, she has video clips available as well.

“People are interested in literally cutting the crap,” she said. “People are under the assumption if you have kids, there are truckloads of stuff that go with it. Not necessarily.”

And not just if you sell the house and turn to RV living.

“I’m open to anything that makes things easier, for people who are around kids,” Priest said. “It can be a grandparent, or a business owner.”

And she’s hardly stuck in southeastern North Carolina, though she prefers to stay within a couple hours of Wilmington.

“An hour from Wilmington, you can rent a cabin, go out for a kayak, go to a state park — the bay lakes system is intriguing,” she said. “The educational forest at Turnbull Creek — they have classes that they offer over there, 30 or 45 minute classes. They take you through the woods, and teach you things about the pine forest.

“And then, up near Raleigh, there’s so much to explore. You don’t have to spend a ton of money or drive and spend a ton of time to get to some nice natural resources.”

She spent time as a youngster going to church camp at Singletary Lake, stopped in at Jones Lake on occasion; she laughs remembering a magnet proclaiming “I don’t do camping.”

Not anymore. She’s cut the crap, and helps others do the same.

“When I go places, I appreciate the natural beauty more,” Priest said. “When I come here and stop and take it in it’s, ‘Wow! This is really spectacular.’

“The kids gave me this love, an infatuation of nature. Even when the kids aren’t around, I’m in nature. That’s what feeds me and fills me up.”

Campers at Greene's Pond awakened Tuesday morning to a picturesque sunrise.

Denise Priest homeschools her children, 3-year-old Lenna, 7-year-old Jay and 9-year-old Ella Caraway. She says the learning experiences through nature, state parks and museums are significant.

Denise Priest homeschools her children, 3-year-old Lenna, 7-year-old Jay and 9-year-old Ella Caraway. She says the learning experiences through nature, state parks and museums are significant.

