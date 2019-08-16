WHITE LAKE — The Hip Pocket Band was the third and final group for this year’s Sunset Jams series at Goldston’s Beach.

The series is linked to the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hip Pocket put on a good show Thursday night at White Lake.

The night was bittersweet for Dawn Maynard as she mentioned that this was her last show at White Lake. Maynard resigned her position as executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce earlier this year. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_HP2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Clear skies held out for the show.

A decent crowd came out to enjoy the fresh air and music.

