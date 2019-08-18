BLADENBORO — Officials here are considering a merger and regionalization feasibility study for its wastewater system funded by a grant of $35,000.

In its meeting earlier this month, Town Administrator Blake Proctor said LKC Engineering was approved to complete the merger and study. Proctor said his recommendation was to go with LKC, rather than open a bidding process, because the firm is Bladenboro’s consulting engineer and has “in-depth knowledge of the town’s wastewater system and the system’s ongoing difficulties.”

The system is working close to capacity. Under consideration has been to connect to another wastewater system.

Proctor said had a bid process been chosen, the time needed to conduct it would have delayed taking tangible action on the problem.

LKC will review the wastewater system components and available reports, identify alternatives for regionalization and the feasibility, analyze the operational and administrative needs of those alternatives, and examine the costs.

They will also prepare a report and make sure that it is in compliance with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

In other matters, Proctor said the town approved a $38,000 purchase of some items from Kenneth Hester: barricades, traffic drums, a bush hog, a John Deere bush hog, drop inlet grate and frames, skinny drums and weights, and a 2011 Massey Ferguson tactor with a boom mower.

Edith Blackwell offered to donate a house and property to the town, but it was declined.

