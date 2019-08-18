9th District early voting set to begin Wednesday

Dan Bishop - Dan McCready - Allen Smith - Jeff Scott - - - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting begins Wednesday at two sites in Bladen County for the Sept. 10 special election to decide who among four Charlotte politicians will fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The poll at the Bladen County Board of Elections, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Next week, the poll is open the same hours Monday through Saturday. Early voting then resumes Tuesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sept. 6, each day 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The poll at the Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87 in Tar Heel, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Next week, the poll is open the same hours Monday through Saturday. Early voting then resumes Tuesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Sept. 6, each day 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The two sites are not open on Sundays or Labor Day.

Voters will decide who fills North Carolina’s 9th District seat that was last held by Robert Pittenger of Charlotte, the latest Republican to hold the seat that has been in that party’s hands since 1963. The seat has been vacant since Congress convened in January. The district stretches from an eastern portion of Mecklenburg County to a southern portion of Cumberland County and northern portion of Bladen County, with all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties included.

The race is between state Sen. Dan Bishop, a Republican; Dan McCready, a Democrat; Allen Smith, of the Green Party; and Jeff Scott, of the Libertarian Party.

This election has no direct ties to the municipal elections Nov. 5, or that election cycle’s early voting period.

On Sept. 10, Bladen County polls in the Ninth Congressional District will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the county is in the 7th District, a seat that is held by Republican Rep. David Rouzer.

The special election is necessary because last November’s race was not verified by the state Board of Elections. The board in February heard evidence of ballot fraud and testimony that the Rev. Mark Harris, the Republican candidate, ignored warning signs about the way McCrae Dowless helped candidates with absentee-by-mail ballots and votes.

Harris was once the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Charlotte, and the elected leader of the Baptist State Convention. He was told about Dowless, met him and agreed to his campaign hiring him.

Dowless, a two-time convicted felon from Bladenboro, was considered the architect of a ballot harvesting scheme. The February hearing ended with Harris saying he, too, had doubt about the outcome of the election in which he finished 905 votes ahead of McCready.

Then-chairman of the state board Bob Cordle, at the conclusion of the hearing, cited “the corruption, the absolute mess with the absentee ballots.” Kim Strach, then the executive director of the state board staff, guided the investigation and hearing that led to the election redo. She has since been replaced by Karen Brinson Bell.

Strach and her board forwarded their findings to the Wake County district attorney, Lorrin Freeman, who has responsibility for prosecution. Jon David, the district attorney in Bladen County where the allegations are centered, recused himself when he learned investigations were centered around people — including Dowless — that worked for the campaigns of his past opponents.

Freeman’s office has filed charges against 11 individuals. In addition to Dowless, others charged include Caitlyn Croom, Tonia Marie Gordon, Matthew Monroe Mathis, Rebecca D. Thompson, Lisa Britt, Ginger Eason, Woody Hester, James Singletary, Jessica Dowless and Kelly Hendrix.

There have been no convictions.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

