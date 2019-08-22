Contributed photo Chemours is building a $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower. - Contributed photo Chemours says the construction phase of its thermal oxidizer is on schedule to be operational by the end of the calendar year, meeting a court-ordered deadline. -

FAYETTEVILLE — Clearer air with less emissions from Chemours is to happen by the end of the year, and a major part of that system is now being assembled.

“The primary thermal oxidizer component — the combustion chamber — was set in place early yesterday morning,” spokeswoman Lisa Randall wrote in a Tuesday email.

The parts have been trucked in; final assembly of many parts will happen on site.

Randall said that everything is on track for the end of the year deadline.

“The site is looking forward to a successful start-up of the thermal oxidizer on or before our Dec. 31, commitment,” she wrote.

The consent order that was put in place by an agreement with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Cape Fear River Watch in Bladen County Superior Court.

“We are on track to reduce our air emissions 99 percent by the end of the year, as required by our consent order agreement,” said Randall.

Last September, Chemours unveiled plans for the site of the $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower. Chemours is off N.C. 87 in Bladen County, along the Cumberland County line.

The project includes an additional investment of $25 million for ongoing work until the thermolysis and water treatment is online, which Long estimated at the time — before Hurricane Florence — to be in 2020.

Chemours has been under the microscope regionally since June 2017, when the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington reported GenX was being discharged into the Cape Fear River. The river supplies drinking water to some municipalities downstream, including Wilmington.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging, nonstick coatings and firefighting foam. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The effects of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

GenX is considered the safer alternative to C8, a compound the company no longer makes. DuPont, of which Chemours is a spin-off company, paid an EPA fine of $16.5 million for failing to report C8’s substantial risk to human health and settled a class-action lawsuit involving water contamination in the Ohio River Valley by paying out more than $670 million.

Chemours is building a $75 million facility that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium flouride system and cooling tower.

Chemours says the construction phase of its thermal oxidizer is on schedule to be operational by the end of the calendar year, meeting a court-ordered deadline.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

