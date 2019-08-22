Hester awarded scholarship for studies at UNCW

BLADENBORO — Haley Hester, a graduate of West Bladen High School, has been awarded a memorial scholarship from the International City/County Management Association Retirement Corp.

The ICMA-RC award is for $1,500.

Hester is enrolled at UNC Wilmington. She will be a freshman this fall.

Her father, Dwayne Hester, was killed in the line of duty while serving as a deputy in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in June 2012. A news release says he was responding to reports of an assault when he lost control of his patrol car. He was three months shy of his 40th birthday and left behind a wife, Tammie, and daughters Haley and Hannah.

A news release says, “Recipients are selected based on qualifications including financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.”

