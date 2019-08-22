ELIZABETHTOWN — Signal 92, the program of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office that routinely visits schools, will begin Monday.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said the visibility and proactive measure can be a deterrent against violence, and familiarize deputies with school layouts and the faculty and staff at each campus. He said it lets students see lawmen in a non-threatening environment, with an ability to interact and build trust.

Deputies will visit randomly, sometimes for just a few minutes, other times to make a walk-through of the school, a news release says.

“I have further encouraged them to eat lunch at the schools when they have the opportunity and to even park at or near the schools when filling out reports or using their mobile data terminals,” McVicker said in the release.

The sheriff said he and supervisors will be part of the program.

The release said the program also includes the Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladenboro Police Department, White Lake Police Department and the Highway Patrol.

