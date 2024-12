ELIZABETHTOWN — The finale of the Summer Sounds Concert Series has been wiped out by rain.

Jim Quick & Coastline was scheduled to perform at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market on Thursday night. Lightning and heavy rain began about an hour before the first downbeat from the band and persisted for more than 60 minutes.

There is no makeup date.

