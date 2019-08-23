One airlifted, another injured near Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Friday morning stabbing and assault.

A news release says John Edward McDowell, 41, of Bladenboro, was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington with a stab wound to the chest. Coutney D. Bullard, 31, of Bladenboro, had injuries from an assault and was treated at Bladen County Hospital.

Biney Jackson Graham, 23, of Clarkton, has been arrested and faces several charges. Among them are assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female. He’s also charged with second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was jailed in Elizabethtown at the county jail. No bail was set.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Old Abbottsburg Road in the early morning hours.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking more information from anyone who knows more about the incident. Call 910-862-6960 or 911.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Sheriff-3.jpg