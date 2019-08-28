DUBLIN — Plans for outreach are developing for the 2020 census.

Sharron Covington, with the Department of Commerce regional office in Atlanta, was at the mid-month meeting of the town commissioners and shared information.

The board was updated on the volunteer Fire Department. Paperwork is still being generated for a fire truck. The department is hosting a steak plate sale and open house, with dates still to be determined.

The town is moving toward getting a new accountant.

It will also be hosting a workshop about fair housing.

The board next meets on Sept. 5.