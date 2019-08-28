ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau Bladen hosted a curriculum night for parents to learn more about its way of teaching in the 21st century.

A news release says, “Emereau strives to create the dynamic changes necessary for profound student learning and increased performance. Innovative and transformative learning environments, overflowing with vibrant creativity and curiosity provide child centered learning environments. Emereau seeks to accomplish the extraordinary by adhering to the standards set forth, increasing student learning and performance while providing a dynamic learning environment for children in eastern North Carolina communities.”

Katie Thompson and Lisa Thompson explain teaching methods to parents attending Emereau: Bladen’s Curriculum Night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_emereau-curriculum-night-083019.jpeg Contributed photo

