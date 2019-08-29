DUBLIN — Close to 20 community members came to the Fire Department on Tuesday night to discuss the nature of the opioid and drug epidemic in Bladen County.

Participants were a mix of those that had lost family members to addiction, those that see it everyday in their jobs as first responders and those that have family struggling and in current crisis. The meeting was one in a series of community forums to gain an assessment scheduled by the Bladen County Opioid Task Force.

Trish Blackmon and Kristy Termina, with consulting group Addiction Consulting and Training, took notes and asked questions. Dr. Cathy Gantz, the program coordinator of the task force, was also in attendance. Funding for the assessment has come through a grant at the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation.

“We want the best snapshot of the citizens and the communities, and what they are thinking,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon asked a series of questions that drew varied but rather straight forward answers. Some felt that in the area that marijuana was the problem.

“These kids don’t think it’s that big of deal,” one person said.

But one thing that everyone agreed on was that there were lots of concerns, and lack of knowledge of where to go was exceptionally prevalent in the answers.

Blackmon promised that at the end of this project she was going to provide a list of what was out there for assistance, so people could know where to go. One thing that was brought up was medication managed treatment, and that there was a clinic in Elizabethtown and in two in Bladenboro that assist with that kind of help.

Many were there to learn about information available now, as well as to share their stories.

One father lost a child in their 30s. Some had daughters in their early 20s, dealing with the throes of addiction. Some have family in jail, others had people they knew. Some, though few, hadn’t had a personal family member with these problems, but knew of friends from grade school that were suffering.

“We were at the meeting in East Arcadia this morning, and you would be surprised when asked, how many people have had drugs go missing out of their medicine cabinets,” Blackmon said.

Even drugs that might not seem likely to get someone high are often targets. She stated that kids would try anything to see what it does, and even medicines for high blood pressure could be sought.

“Sometimes they take medicines and mix them, like blood pressure and aspirin, and cut it with other things,” she said.

More forums for the community are scheduled, with one next week for police in the Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field. An online survey is also avaialble now, and more forums are on tap later in September.

The survey is available at http://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?A783EFF7AFE0F3F5A3.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Community members gathered at the Fire Department in Dublin to discuss concerns and learn about addiction problems in Bladen County. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Trish Blackmon and Kristy Termina listen to Dr. Cathy Gantz talk about the county’s plans. Blackmon and Termina are with Addiction Consulting and Training; Gantz is program coordinator for the Bladen County Opioid Task Force.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

FORUMS • Police: Sept. 3, 10 a.m., Campbell Terminal at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, 466 Airport Road, Elizabethtown. • Religious organizations: Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1800 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. • Sheriff’s Office/EMS: Sept. 19, Sheriff’s Office, 299 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information, contact Dr. Cathy Gantz at 910-872-6256 or email her at [email protected].