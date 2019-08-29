ELIZABETHTOWN — The opioid and heroin epidemic in the country is coming in fast and furious into Bladen County.

A number of community members and those involved in programs targeting the problem are stepping out and working toward creating a better future for those affected.

“There were 47,000 deaths in the United States in 2017 for opiate deaths,” said William Sellers, the community relations specialist for Eastpointe, a managed behavioral health care company that includes Bladen within its operational area.

To put that in perspective, in Bladen County, in 2017 had 33,417 people.

“If that don’t rattle your cage a bit, if that don’t get your attention, or make you want to know more, and do more and be a part,” he said. “I have tried to change this epidemic that is devastating our county. It’s powerful.”

Sellers spoke Tuesday morning to a group gathered for Honoring the Silence. It was an event in conjunction with August being Drug Overdose Awareness Month.

Charles Ray Peterson, the chairman of the county commissioners, also spoke at the event, sharing the county’s plan toward working on the problems in the community. Right now the county is in the process of getting a specific plan in place to address the needs and is working with a team to analyze and create a plan.

Sellers gestured to a table set in front of the room, with lots of different types of shoes.

“We are reaching out through agencies and providers,” he said.

Information was also shared about Narcan, and the ingredient in it — naloxone — that helps reverse drug overdoses.

“Narcan is a life-saving invention, and it is working,” said Sellers.

It is available in drug stores.

“The staff at Dickerson’s is very knowledgeable about it, and can give you more details,” Sellers said.

The cost varies from location to location, and it is available over the counter without a prescription.

Community advocates and members came together to learn about opioids and drug use in Bladen County, and to remember those lost to addiction. From left are Richard Berg, William Sellers, Travis Greer, Bill and Sandra Huggins, Tommy Thompson and Dr. Cathy Gantz. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_silence1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

