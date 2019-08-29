ELIZABETHTOWN — Steel is starting to go up on the corner of Cypress and Broad streets.

The new Elizabethtown Fire and Rescue Building, a $3.2 million project funded in part by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, was delayed earlier in the summer by delivery from the steel building supplier.

The first pour of concrete was set into place last week, and the second layer is being set. Heavy rain had put it off briefly.

“All the steel has been delivered, and they are going to start erecting the building once the final pour has taken place,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden.

Some of the trusses have been put into place, and from there comes the drying in, where the interior gets put into place.

“Thing should start taking shape pretty quickly now,” he said.

DeVane Builders of Elizabethtown won the bid for contracting services; the architectural design is by J.T. Cox & Associates Architects of Richmond, Virginia, in collaboration with W.K. Dickson and Associates of Raleigh.

Elizabethtown’s Rescue Squad building on Mercer Mill Road was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The town provided temporary space for equipment and personnel at the existing Fire Department building on Swanzy Street.

The new facility on East Broad Street will have six truck bays, up two from what exists now, that face Cypress Street. It will also have sleeping quarters, training areas, equipment storage and office space for both the Fire Department and the Rescue Squad.

Jessup Motors was formerly at the 300 E. Broad St. location. Owner Eugene Anderson sold the property to the town at less than fair market value as a way to give back to the community.

The majority of the funding is through a $2.5 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, an award which came through in August 2017.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_fire1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Steel is starting to go up for the new Elizabethtown Fire and Rescue Building. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_fire2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Steel is starting to go up for the new Elizabethtown Fire and Rescue Building.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal