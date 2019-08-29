DUBLIN — The Bladen Community College Small Business Center’s lineup of classes in September has been set, including for on campus, at the downtown library and online.

• Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m.: How to Start Your Business: Entrepreneurs Academy; Building 3, Room 102.

• Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m.: Rural Marketing Roundup: Communicating Your Recovery After Disaster; online.

• Sept. 16, 3:30 p.m.: Increase Your Credit Score for a Business Loan: Entrepreneurs Academy; Building 3, Room 102.

• Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Disaster Preparedness for Churches and Nonprofits; online.

• Sept. 19, 1:30 p.m.: Legal Steps for Closing a Business; online.

• Sept. 23, 3:30 p.m.: Financing Your Small Business: Entrepreneurs Academy; Building 3, Room 102.

• Sept. 26, 6 p.m.: Emergency Ready Your Business; Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown.

• Sept. 28, 9 a.m.: Using Drone for Pre/Post Disaster Recovery for Small Business; Building 2, Room 207.

• Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m.: Business Taxes: Entrepreneurs Academy; Building 3, Room 102.

