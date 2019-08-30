End of the season

Beth Coleman - Tammy Black - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Tony Singletary and Gilbert Allen said that they are working on their off-season schedule for Ski Burger. -

WHITE LAKE — Labor Day weekend is finally here, and in the lake town most anyone who’s been around a while knows what that means — the ‘lake season’ as the locals call it, is drawing to a close.

A few things have survived the crush after school started back. Some of the hot spots are still open, and others are planning on staying that way through the off-season albeit on an amended schedule.

Tammy Black, a longtime lake lover, said the off-season isn’t going to slow her down.

“I work here, at Hot Rod’s Grill,” she said. “It’s been great, and it’s been a good season out here at the lake this year. I think it’s been about the same as last year.”

Black said she has really enjoyed seeing repeat customers, and reconnecting.

“It’s been great, seeing families that we had seen last summer,” she said.

Even still, she said she is sad to see the season draw to a close.

“It’s going to be a bummer, because once all the seasonal people leave, it cuts our work in half, and we don’t get to work as much,” she said.

She’ll be glad to see her regulars.

“We will still be around for them,” she said.

The restaurant will have shortened hours, but they will still be offering their steak dinners that the locals love so much.

Just a little farther down White Lake Drive, Beth Coleman said this was her first year working in the community.

“It’s been cool,” she said. “I have really enjoyed it.”

She transitioned into retail after working in banking for a long time.

“Some days have been pretty hectic, and the other days have been real laid back,” Coleman said. “Fourth of July week was kind of crazy, but not as bad as I expected it.”

At Ski Burger, Tony Singletary said it’s been an OK year but not great.

“I had expected it to be a lot busier,” he said. “Fourth of July weekend was kind of a disappointment.”

Food trucks were parked in Camp Clearwater, and it drew some business away.

“A lot of people were going to those instead of coming here. I don’t think it has been as busy this year.”

But despite all that, they are looking to working on their off-season schedule, with hopes of a more robust season next year.

“We do have some local followers,” he said, “and we still haven’t totally decided our summer schedule yet.”

White Lake businesses prepare for Labor Day’s ‘close’ of summer

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

