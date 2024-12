DUBLIN — Registration is open for the next session of basic law enforcement training at Bladen Community College.

Classes begin Sept. 24. To receive an application packet, contact John Trogdon at 910-879-5536 or email him at jtrogdon@bladencc.edu.

The course is 28 weeks, meeting Monday through Thursday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 250 candidates have graduated in the last 28 years.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-1-3.jpg