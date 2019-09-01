Dorian expected this week; projected impact to Bladen County hard to predict

This image was published by N.C. Emergency Management early Sunday. - This image was published by N.C. Emergency Management early Sunday. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Impact from Hurricane Dorian is expected to be felt in Bladen County later this week.

The storm became Category 5 on Sunday morning closing in on the northern Bahamas. Its projected path was forecast, as published by N.C. Emergency Mangement, to deliver tropical storm force winds “at the earliest reasonable time of arrival” early Wednesday morning, with the “most likely time of arrival” on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A seven-day rainfall amount chart, from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Sept. 8, had Bladen County somewhere in the more than 3 inches and less than 7 inches range. An exact amount is highly dependent on the track and speed of the hurricane, and this storm is hard to predict at this hour because of how it will slow down over the Bahamas.

Millions of people from Florida to the Carolinas are watching intently. The storm that was once thought to take dead aim and move west to northwest into Florida now appears to have a C-shape path that would carry it along the southeastern coastline.

Sunday morning, the storm was moving at only 8 mph and had maximum sustained wind speed of 175 mph.

Dorian, national forecasters said, was to take until Labor Day afternoon to pass over the Bahamas, then turn sharply and move up the coast.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said that much time moving slowly allows small changes in the winds that steer the storm. That means while Dorian is not forecast to make landfall in Florida or Georgia as it moves past those states Tuesday and Wednesday, it could still make landfall anywhere from Florida to North Carolina.

The current forecast has the storm passing the coastline of South and North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and mobilized state resources.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

