ELIZABETHTOWN — Appearing Tuesday night in front of Bladen County commissioners, Nathan Dowless had three presentations to make.

The director of the county’s Emergency Services had two items from Hurricane Matthew, and an update on Hurricane Dorian. Only Florence seemed to have the night off.

Three hurricanes, 35 months, and a county of more than 30,000 still dealing with the one from October 2016.

Thursday is expected to present a new set of problems.

“It’s shifted to the west a hair, 10 to 20 miles,” Dowless said between 6:30 and 7 p.m. about Dorian, passing along the latest information from across the hall in the Emergency Operations Command Center. “We’re expected to start seeing tropical storm force winds sometimes early, early Thursday morning. Right now, forecasting for us — and it’s jumped around — is 6 to 10 inches of rain. I hope they’re wrong.

“Thursday is going to be the day unless this thing slows down. Right now, as far as preparations and plans, shelters will open at 6.”

Dowless, who began his role this summer following the spring departure of Bradley Kinlaw, said an incident management team had already arrived — the same one here for Matthew. He also said a communications team, requested by retired Capt. Jeff Singletary with the Sheriff’s Office, had also arrived. A swift water rescue team was expected Tuesday evening as well.

Dowless said Bladen County, being about an hour or less from many places, was to be a staging area for “a lot of different things.”

“The state fed about 120 people tonight at the Armory,” he said. “They’ll be deployed out through the region.

“I’ve put in a request for 1,200 sandbags. We’ve put in request for water for the shelters.”

Dowless said tropical storm force winds were a 60 to 80 percent probability.

Bladen County Schools will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Friday. Bladen Community College will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday; it did not announce a decision on Friday.

Shelters open at four schools on Wednesday, each at 6 p.m.

The locations are:

• West Bladen High School, N.C. 410, Bladenboro. This shelter includes special needs accomodations.

• East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87, Elizabethtown. This shelter is pet friendly.

• Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown.

• East Arcadia School, 21451 N.C. 87, Riegelwood.

There will not be a meal served on Wednesday at any of the shelters. BARTS, the Bladen County public transportation system, is available to assist residents. Call Kent Porter at 910-322-8028.

Starting Wednesday, call 910-862-7809 for shelter questions.

