Bladen-Columbus beaver agreement rejected in Whiteville

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s proposed partnership in a beaver eradication program with Columbus County has died in Whiteville.

It was there on Tuesday night that Columbus commissioners rejected the idea to equally pay the salary of a full-time beaver trapper to work in both counties. The cost was just more than $25,000 to each county through the end of their respective fiscal years, on June 30.

The Columbus panel instead is seeking to pump new life into its bounty program, the “how-to” of which was shared with Bladen commissioners in February when it was said the program had done well. Lately, reports from Columbus indicate otherwise, with payouts that used to draw 40 trappers now only bringing about eight, according to a report on the website of The News-Reporter newspaper.

Bladen commissioners also met Tuesday evening, and had endorsed by an 8-1 vote two weeks earlier of moving into the agreement. Only Chairman Charles Ray Peterson rejected the plan.

News of the decision was not announced during the Bladen meeting.

Commissioners approved five items from the Revenue Department, and four from Emergency Services.

One of those from Emergency Services is a $45,000 grant for a water drainage study in downtown Bladenboro. The money is part of $38 million awarded to North Carolina’s Office of Resiliency and Recovery; the county serves a conduit from the state to the municipality. Department director Nathan Dowless said the town has said it would be ready to add money to the project.

Peterson said the repairs to 17 breaches in the earthen dam in Kelly had been patched. Starting Monday, crews will build ramps over the levees so people can have access without tearing up the work.

It is against the law to damage the 14.3-mile dike that protects the community from the Cape Fear River.

In the county manager’s report, the board took no action on enabling panel members to participate remotely via electronic means such as Skype.

Tabled after considerable bickering was a consideration that Lacy West-Thomas Insurance Agency be the county’s third-party benefits administrator for county employee supplemental insurance.

The board also took no action, essentially declining, to participate in a N.C. National Guard request for $1,000 and a soil sample connected to World War I monument construction projects.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

