ELIZABETHTOWN — Hurricane Dorian’s path and timing gained more focus overnight Tuesday.

As the sun rose Wednesday morning, Bladen County prepared for a Category 2 storm still packing 105 mph winds that has killed seven. At 5 a.m., the storm was about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida, moving north-northwest 8 mph — about 300+ miles south of Wilmington. A hurricane warning extended south of Surf City and a hurricane watch was north of it to the Virginia border.

Rainfall potential here remained in the 6 to 10 inches range and a flash flood watch covered Bladen and all of the adjoining counties. The flooding risk is very high in the southern end of the county, and in Columbus, Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties, forecasters said.

The Cape Fear River’s most worrisome areas, forecasts say, is minor flooding at Burgaw and moderate flooding at Wilmington.

Wind gusts were expected to be at or above 30 mph Thursday morning shortly after daybreak and increase slightly during the day. By midnight, they could exceed 40 or even 50 mph, forecasters said.

The storm, as it passes at or just east of Wilmington, is projected to be a Category 1 with maximum winds of 90 mph. This is projected to be Thursday night into Friday morning. This is a forecast of a slightly weaker storm, but roughly the same path that forecasts have had since the storm was stationary over the Bahamas early in the week.

Rainbands would be likely in Bladen County starting Thursday morning.

Public schools are being released Wednesday at 1 p.m..

And shelters, originally scheduled to open at 6 p.m., will open Thursday morning at 8 a.m.. The schools are closed Thursday and Friday. Bladen Community College is closing Wednesday at 5 p.m. and all day Thursday.

The shelter locations are:

• West Bladen High School, N.C. 410, Bladenboro. This shelter includes special needs accomodations.

• East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87, Elizabethtown. This shelter is pet friendly.

• Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown.

• East Arcadia School, 21451 N.C. 87, Riegelwood.

There will not be a meal served on Wednesday at any of the shelters. BARTS, the Bladen County public transportation system, is available to assist residents. Call 910-862-7809 for shelter questions.

Those seeking shelter are reminded these are temporary places to stay, and are not intended to provide the comforts of home, a news release says. Those who can stay with relatives or friends are encouraged to do so.

Those going to the shelter are encouraged to bring their own blanket and pillow, although blankets are available; bring medications, several days of clothing, personal hygiene items and special dietary items. If bringing a pet, remember food, supplies, bowls, leashes, etc.

Hobbies such as card games or books to pass the time should also be brought.

The shelters will not permit admittance for anyone with alcohol, drugs or weapons. Also, air mattresses and mattresses are not permitted due to space limitations.

National Hurricane Center https://bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-wed-am-windspeed-1-1.jpeg National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center https://bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-wed-am-rainfall-1-1.jpeg National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center https://bladenjournalc.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_dorian-wed-am-cone-1-1.jpeg National Hurricane Center

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal